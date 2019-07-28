Breaking News Emails
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is expected to depart the administration as early as this week, two people familiar with the matter told NBC News.
Axios was first to report on the impending change. The New York Times, ABC, and CNN confirmed the news.
According to multiple outlets, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, is widely considered a favorite to be Coats' replacement following the congressman's sharp questioning of former special counsel Robert Mueller during his congressional testimony last week.
The White House declined to comment on the record.
Coats, a former Indiana senator, had not seen eye-to-eye with President Donald Trump on issues like Russian electoral interference and the president's past blasting of the intelligence community. Administration officials told NBC News in March that Coats considered resigning last year over the rift but Vice President Mike Pence convinced him to stay on.
Ratcliffe, a staunch ally of the president from a deep-red district, won accolades among the president's allies for his questioning of Mueller, which included the lawmaker saying "nowhere does it say that [the special counsel was] to conclusively determine Donald Trump's innocence or that the special counsel report should determine whether or not to exonerate him."