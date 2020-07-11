Dems say with Roger Stone commutation, Trump acted 'like a Mafia boss'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Like many of the actions President Donald Trump has taken since entering the White House, his decision Friday night to commute the sentence of former campaign aide Roger Stone was immediately polarizing.

Republicans and Democrats were quick react, some congratulating Stone and Trump, while others decried political favoritism and an abuse of the rule of law.

"With Trump there are now two systems of justice in America: One for Trump's criminal friends and one for everyone else," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said in a tweet.

“What we’re seeing today is an appalling overture ... from the president saying, ‘If you lie for me, if you cover up for me, I will reward you. On the other hand, if you are a rat and you cooperate then like a Mafia boss, I will come after you," he told Rachel Maddow on MSNBC on Friday night.

Schiff, who led much of the impeachment hearings against Trump earlier this year, condemned the president's actions, saying that Stone lied and intimidated witnesses to hide Trump’s exploitation of the Russian hack of his opponent’s campaign.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Stone was sentenced in February to 40 years in prison for lying to Congress during its investigation into whether Russia interfered with the American presidential election. He was spared that fate Friday.

“Roger Stone has already suffered greatly,” the White House said in a statement. “He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man!”

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., attends a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, on June 16, 2020. Tom Williams / Pool via Reuters

Former presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D- Minn., said Trump's decision was just another example of the president doing "anything and everything to flaunt the law.

"The only way to stop this is by voting in November," she said in a tweet.

Senators Cory Booker, D-NJ, and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., also weighed in. Booker called Stone "a criminal who protected Trump and had his sentence commuted because of it."

Warren went a step further, tweeting that "Trump has abandoned the rule of law and made a mockery of our democracy. He truly is the most corrupt president in history."

Ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, arrives at a closed-door transcribed interview at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill July 9, 2020. Alex Wong / Getty Images

But congressional Republicans praised the move. Ranking House member Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio tweeted that Stone's prosecution by "overzealous prosecutors was an outgrowth of the Obama-Biden misconduct.

"Like every president, President Trump has the constitutional right to commute sentences where he believes it serves the interest of fairness and justice," Jordan wrote in a tweet. "I support President Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's sentence."

Former New York Mayor-turned-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said Stone's prison sentence was "horrendous in comparison to the proven acts."

"Ignore the Corrupt Media, this achieved justice," Giuliani tweeted.