Dominion Voting Systems sues Rudy Giuliani over false election claims, seeks $1.3 billion

WASHINGTON — Dominion Voting Systems, an election equipment manufacturer that became the target of wild conspiracies pushed by former President Donald Trump and his allies, sued Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani for defamation on Monday.

Dominion said in a 107-page complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that “as a result of the defamatory falsehoods peddled by Giuliani” in conjunction with other Trump allies and pro-Trump media outlets, “Dominion’s founder and employees have been harassed and received death threats, and Dominion has suffered unprecedented and irreparable harm.”

“Dominion brings this action to set the record straight, to vindicate the company’s rights under civil law, to recover compensatory and punitive damages, and to stand up for itself, its employees, and the electoral process,” the lawsuit says.

The company accuses Giuliani, who helped fuel Trump’s lie about a stolen election, of making false and defamatory statements about Dominion on his Twitter account, on his radio and podcast shows, in televised media appearances and at the rally that Trump held before his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The complaint outlines evidence of Giuliani’s false claims about how Dominion allegedly “fixed” the election, which resulted in Trump’s defeat and Joe Biden’s victory. It includes screenshots from Giuliani’s TV appearances on Fox News and Fox Business and his tweets that spread conspiracy theories about the election.

Dominion seeks more than $1.3 billion in damages, according to the complaint, which was first reported by The New York Times.

The lawsuit comes after Dominion sued lawyer Sidney Powell, who pushed Trump’s attempts to overturn election results, for defamation earlier this month. In that lawsuit, Dominion also said it was requesting damages of more than $1.3 billion, saying it has spent millions on security for its employees and on damage control to its reputation and risks losing future business.