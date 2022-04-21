Donald Trump Jr. expected to meet with House panel investigating Jan. 6 riot

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, is expected to meet with the Jan. 6 committee in the coming days, a source familiar with the panel's work told NBC News Thursday.

Lawmakers on the House panel have invited Trump Jr. to speak with investigators voluntarily. They did not issue a subpoena.

A final date for his appearance has yet to be scheduled, and the source said the meeting will not take place this week.

An attorney for Trump Jr. did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

ABC News first reported the anticipated meeting.

In December, the House committee released text messages that appeared to show Trump Jr. had texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 riot urging him to convince the president to call off the mob of pro-Trump supporters who had stormed the Capitol.

The expected meeting would come on the heels of appearances by other members of the Trump family before the committee.

Ivanka Trump, the former president’s daughter and a senior White House adviser in the Trump administration, spent roughly eight hours earlier this month in virtual testimony before the Jan. 6 committee. Her husband, Jared Kushner, also a former White House adviser, testified late last month.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.'s fiancée, spent more than 9 hours with the panel earlier this week.

The House committee has interviewed more than 800 witnesses in its investigation of the Jan. 6 riot.

In a court filing last month, the committee argued that the former president and members of his campaign were part of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results.

“The Select Committee ... has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States,” the panel wrote in a legal brief.

Neither Trump nor any members of his family have been charged with a crime.