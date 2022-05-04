Donald Trump Jr. testifies before House panel probing Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump Jr. testified Tuesday before the House committee investigating last year's attack on the Capitol, a person close to the former president's oldest son told NBC News on Wednesday.

Appearing by videoconference for two hours, Trump Jr. spoke to the panel voluntarily, the source said, adding that the discussion was "pretty uneventful."

Donald Trump Jr. speaks at a rally for then-President Donald Trump in Phoenix on Feb. 19, 2020. Rick Scuteri / AP file

A spokesperson for the committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump Jr., through a spokesperson, declined to comment.

Politico previously reported on Trump Jr.'s meeting with the committee.

Lawmakers have been eager to question Trump Jr. about his apparent effort to press his father — through then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — to quell a pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The House committee has already spoken to Trump Jr.'s sister Ivanka Trump, his brother-in-law Jared Kushner and his fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The panel has conducted interviews with more than 800 witnesses since beginning its investigation.