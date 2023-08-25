Trump’s mugshot made public by Fulton County jail after arrest

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump’s mug shot released by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

The former president was booked at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on multiple felony charges on Thursday.
Image: Former President Donald Trump was booked at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on Aug. 24, 2023.
Former President Donald Trump was booked at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on Aug. 24, 2023.Fulton County Sheriff's Office
By Blayne Alexander and Sarah Mimms

Former President Donald Trump was booked in the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday on felony charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

This is Trump's fourth indictment this year, but it's the first time he's had his mugshot taken. Fulton County authorities are taking mugshots of all 19 people charged in the case, including Trump's lawyers, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and his former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s office released Trump's mugshot not long after he left the jail. The former president was released on a $200,000 bond.

Trump speaks on 'dishonest election' after arrest

Aug. 25, 202303:08

District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, oversaw the charges against Trump and his cohorts. In a filing Thursday, she requested that the trial begin on Oct. 23 of this year. A judge will ultimately decide when Trump's Georgia trial will begin, as he faces other charges in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C.

Blayne Alexander

Blayne Alexander is an NBC News correspondent, based in Atlanta.

Sarah Mimms

Sarah Mimms the deputy Washington editor for NBC News Digital.