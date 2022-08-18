IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ex-Trump Org. CFO Weisselberg expected to plead guilty, cooperate against company in tax case

Weisselberg, 74, is accused of not paying taxes on $1.7 million in income in what prosecutors allege was an “off the books” tax avoidance scheme involving the company.
Image: US-CRIME-TAX-FRAUD-POLITICS
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, right, walks into the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York City on Aug. 12, 2022.Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images
By Rebecca Shabad and Tom Winter

WASHINGTON — Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty Thursday to criminal charges tied to his indictment in a tax fraud case involving the company's business dealings.

As part of the plea deal, Weisselberg, 74, is expected to cooperate with prosecutors against the Trump Organization when the case goes to trial this fall, two people familiar with the matter have told NBC News. He is expected to be sentenced to five months in jail under the terms of the plea.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were charged in June 2021 in what prosecutors described as an “off the books” scheme over 15 years to help top officials in the Trump Organization avoid paying taxes. Weisselberg was accused of avoiding paying taxes on $1.7 million of his income.

Former Trump Organization CFO to plead guilty to criminal charges

Aug. 15, 202200:31

The Trump Organization faces separate charges, but there is no allegation of criminal wrongdoing against Trump, who has faced long-simmering criminal investigations on multiple fronts that have captured national attention since the FBI’s search of his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, last week.

Other details of the Weisselberg's plea were not immediately disclosed when NBC News first reported the deal on Monday. There has been no indication that Weisselberg will cooperate in any investigation into Trump personally. 

Rebecca Shabad

Rebecca Shabad is a politics reporter for NBC News based in Washington.

Tom Winter

Tom Winter is a New York-based correspondent covering crime, courts, terrorism and financial fraud on the East Coast for the NBC News Investigative Unit.