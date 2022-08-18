Ex-Trump Org. CFO Weisselberg expected to plead guilty, cooperate against company in tax case

WASHINGTON — Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty Thursday to criminal charges tied to his indictment in a tax fraud case involving the company's business dealings.

As part of the plea deal, Weisselberg, 74, is expected to cooperate with prosecutors against the Trump Organization when the case goes to trial this fall, two people familiar with the matter have told NBC News. He is expected to be sentenced to five months in jail under the terms of the plea.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were charged in June 2021 in what prosecutors described as an “off the books” scheme over 15 years to help top officials in the Trump Organization avoid paying taxes. Weisselberg was accused of avoiding paying taxes on $1.7 million of his income.

The Trump Organization faces separate charges, but there is no allegation of criminal wrongdoing against Trump, who has faced long-simmering criminal investigations on multiple fronts that have captured national attention since the FBI’s search of his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, last week.

Other details of the Weisselberg's plea were not immediately disclosed when NBC News first reported the deal on Monday. There has been no indication that Weisselberg will cooperate in any investigation into Trump personally.