Fact check: Trump falsely claims coronavirus numbers are 'going down almost everywhere'

President Donald Trump falsely claimed on Monday that coronavirus is abating in the U.S., despite data showing that the virus is on the rise in some states and a lack of testing that leaves experts unsure about infection rates elsewhere.
“Coronavirus numbers are looking MUCH better, going down almost everywhere. Big progress being made!” Trump tweeted Monday morning. The claim dovetails with the president’s push to reopen the country to try to restart the economy amid historic unemployment numbers, even as thousands of people die from the virus daily and researchers hike predicted death tolls.
“Anybody that claims we’re on a downward trajectory nationally is out of touch with reality,” said Dr. Irwin Redlener, the director of the Columbia University National Center for Disaster Preparedness and a public health analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.
Fact checking Trump’s claim about virus testing and anti-malaria medicineApril 10, 202003:56
Redlener said low testing rates have kept the U.S. from knowing the scope of the virus’ hold in the U.S.
“There isn’t a single state in the union that has sufficient testing,” he told NBC News.
Still, state data and projections offer some indication of how the U.S. is doing — and that doesn't back Trump up either.
Cases of COVID-19 are rising in nine states, according to an analysis of state and local data by The New York Times. In 27 other states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., the Times analysis says, the growth of the virus might be slowing, but a lack of widespread testing suggests that infections are also being undercounted. Cases are decreasing in 14 states and Guam, the analysis says.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington — whose projections the White House has touted — recently hiked its death toll projections because Americans are moving around more and states are easing social-distancing restrictions.
More activity raises the rate of infection and subsequent deaths, researchers said, particularly as governors reopen their states to encourage economic activity.
The institute's state-level projections show estimated infections on the rise in states such as Arizona, Florida and Missouri. Other states are at or near their estimated infection peak, without a proven decline. In some states, testing does not exceed or even come close to the estimated number of infections, something that suggests an undercount and makes the data more unreliable, according to Redlener.
The country has seen some successes in states that were hit hard early on, like New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey, as they have have flattened their curves and are on a well-documented downslope — but that's not a nationwide win.
"It’s not appropriate to say the U.S. is consistently on a downward trend at all," Redlener said. "In some places it might be the direct opposite of that."