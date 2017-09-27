President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that Republicans have the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare — and that the party would be well on its way to doing so if it weren't for a sick senator and Senate rules.

“We have the votes on Graham-Cassidy,” Trump said. “But again, because the reconciliation window is about to close, we have to wait a few months until it reopens before we take a vote.”

But there’s no evidence Trump has these votes, with or without Republican Sen. Thad Cochran who is home recovering from an illness in Mississippi.

Here's how the numbers break down:

The GOP has 52 senators, and 50 "yes" votes could pass the bill this month under Senate rules. Thanks to Vice President Mike Pence's ability to cast the tie-breaking vote should all 48 Democratic senators vote "no," the bill could lose two Republican votes and still pass.

But the Graham-Cassidy legislation had lost at least three votes before Cochran's office announced on Tuesday evening that he'd returned home on medical leave. By Wednesday, there was no indication that those three senators — Maine Republican Susan Collins, Arizona Sen. John McCain, and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul — had been swayed.

Collins' announcement on Monday afternoon was seen as the final nail in the coffin for the bill — at least for now. Senate leaders officially abandoned plans to bring the measure to the floor Tuesday.

"Sweeping reforms to our health care system and to Medicaid can’t be done well in a compressed time frame, especially when the actual bill is a moving target," she said in a statement on Monday, arguing that the bill cut Medicaid too deeply and didn't protect those with pre-existing conditions.

I won't vote for Obamacare Lite that keeps 90% of the taxes & spending just so some people can claim credit for something that didn't happen — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 22, 2017

Paul, who called Graham-Cassidy “Obamacare Lite” in a tweet Friday, said Wednesday he has been working with the White House on another effort to let consumers to buy health care across state lines but gave no indication he had changed his mind on the bill in its current form.

On Friday, McCain said he could not “in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal,” voicing support for a bipartisan effort.

It’s also unclear if Republicans had the vote of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who refused to commit to vote one way or another even after the bill was effectively killed by Collins' statement. She released a statement noting that she appreciated her colleagues’ efforts but still did not have a clear picture of how it would have affected Alaskans.

Trump tweeted Wednesday there were "good signs" out of Alaska on health care, and that Cochran was in the hospital. Cochran said he was not in the hospital.

With one Yes vote in hospital & very positive signs from Alaska and two others (McCain is out), we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

And as for Alaska, there's no public evidence that Murkowski, who opposed earlier GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare, had moved in any direction.

When asked Wednesday if Republicans could advance a health care bill next year, she said, "You know what, I think it needs to be bipartisan."