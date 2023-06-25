Faith in Trump dominates annual gathering of religious conservatives

WASHINGTON — Chris Christie knew what he was going to ruffle some feathers, but he did it anyway.

“I am running because [Trump] let us down,” the former New Jersey governor said during Friday remarks at the annual Faith and Freedom Coalition conference. “He’s let us down because he is unwilling to take responsibility for any of the mistakes that were made, any of the faults that he has, and any of the things that he has done.”

As it became clear the 2024 presidential aspirant was about to criticize Trump, boos and jeers filled the air in the large convention space. Christie has openly said he is running for president to try and end Trump’s political career, making him the only Republican in the field who has taken such an aggressive posture with the former president.

“You can boo all you want,” Christie said as he sparred with the audience.

The exchange was an eye-catching bit of political theater during an event that saw hundreds of Christian conservative activists travel to the Washington Hilton, but it also provided a clear measure of the most engaged portions of the Republican base: They remain all in for Trump.

Trump keynoted the Saturday evening gala that served as the final event of the weekend, hitting on a wide-range of go-to issues for Trump, most of which were met with thunderous applause from an audience well tuned to Trump's message.

"As we gather today, our beloved nation is teetering on the edge of tyranny," Trump said. "Our enemies are waging war on faith and freedom, on science and religion, on history and tradition on law and democracy on God almighty himself."

Trump took the stage to a huge ovation and chants of "USA, USA, USA."

He said he was "proud to be the most pro-life president in American history," that his administration created the "most secure border in U.S. history" and he would appoint "rock solid conservative judges" if he wins in 2024.

Trump's remarks came on the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which happened in large part because of the three conservative justices he nominated.

Throughout the three-day event, nearly a dozen Republican presidential candidates were among the more than 50 speakers, but none could compete with even the mere mentions of Trump’s name, which each time elicited vocal reaction from the crowd.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is now running for governor, received a standing ovation when he endorsed Trump from the stage. Panels held throughout the event were stocked with former Trump administration officials who touted policies he passed while in the White House. And at times, speakers who referenced Trump without even using his name got the crowd excited.

“What I think we learned when a brash, bold New Yorker came onto the scene is there is a lot more corruption than we thought,” former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said. “How many of you miss that bull in a China shop? I miss the mean tweets and all.”

“I think you know who I am talking about,” added Lake, who also threw a shot in at Christie for his Trump criticism.

Kari Lake speaks during the Faith and Freedom Coalition Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2023. Jose Luis Magana / AP

The mood at the event is yet another example underscoring that Trump is the current leader of the Republican Party, and any talks of so-called “Trump fatigue” amid an endless stream of investigations and legal problems, including two indictments, have not eroded his support with the GOP faithful.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is widely considered the biggest threat to Trump but has failed to meaningfully narrow his significant lead in most public polling since entering the race May 24. DeSantis is expected to have the most money of any candidate in the race and a huge campaign apparatus. He had spent months building up his presidential launch, but since formalizing his candidacy has not come close to easing Trump’s grip on the Republican base.

DeSantis received a large round of applause as he walked onto the stage for his Friday afternoon remarks, which went longer than any of the non-Trump speakers. They were packed with standard fare for a DeSantis speech. He centered much of them on culture war fights, and said he supports the U.S. Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Thomas Alito amid reports from ProPublica that they did not report gifts and trips from wealthy Republican donors. DeSantis also criticized President Joe Biden’s “open border policies,” a long-time common theme for him.