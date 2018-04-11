Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The FBI was seeking information about the "Access Hollywood" tape in which Donald Trump was heard making vulgar boasts about women when agents raided the office and hotel of his personal attorney Michael Cohen Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the raid.

The bureau’s interest in matters related to the 2006 "Access Hollywood" tape, on which Trump bragged to host Billy Bush that he would grab women "by the p---y," was first reported by the New York Times. "Access Hollywood" is an NBC Universal television program.

The search warrant executed on Cohen’s office at Manhattan's Rockefeller Plaza and his temporary residence at the nearby Loews Regency hotel permitted agents to seek and obtain any communications about the tape, including any communications between Trump and Cohen on the subject, according to an individual with knowledge of the warrant.