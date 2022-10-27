Federal appeals court denies Trump effort to keep tax records away from House committee

A federal appeals court on Thursday denied former President Donald Trump's latest attempt to prevent a congressional committee from accessing his tax records.

The denial from the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., comes after a three-judge panel on the court unanimously ruled in August that the House Ways and Means Committee is allowed to obtain Trump’s tax records after a yearslong effort to secure them.

Trump can still appeal Thursday's ruling to the Supreme Court. His lawyers have indicated in previous filings that they would appeal to the high court if the appeals court denied his request for a hearing.

NBC News has reached out to a Trump attorney for comment.

The three-judge panel said in August that the House committee had the authority to obtain Trump's tax records from the Treasury Department, upholding a district court ruling from late last year.

Thursday's ruling adds to Trump's legal woes. A day earlier, his lawyers accepted service of the subpoena issued to him by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.