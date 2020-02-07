BREAKING: Court rules Democrats lack legal standing to sue Trump over alleged emoluments violations

Appeals court rules Democrats lack legal standing to sue Trump over alleged emoluments violations

The suit was dismissed on technical grounds
Image:
President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address at the Capitol on Feb. 4, 2020.Olivier Douliery / AFP - Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Dareh Gregorian

A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed lawmakers' lawsuit against President Donald Trump for violating the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution on technical grounds.

In the ruling, the three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia found the 215 members of Congress did not have legal standing to bring suit against the president for violating the clause, which bars federal officials from collecting payments from foreign governments without approval of Congress.

The clause reads, "No title of nobility shall be granted by the United States: and no person holding any office of profit or trust under them, shall, without the consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state."

Image: Dareh GregorianDareh Gregorian

Dareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.