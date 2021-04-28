Federal investigators search Rudy Giuliani's NYC apartment

WASHINGTON — Federal officials executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter confirmed, signaling that prosecutors are ramping up their investigation into former President Donald Trump’s lawyer.

It was unclear what was seized in the search, which The New York Times first reported. Giuliani did not immediately respond to a text message from NBC News.

Federal investigators have been looking into Giuliani’s dealings with Ukrainian officials. Last December, federal prosecutors discussed whether to make a legal request for Giuliani’s electronic communications. Prosecutors for the Southern District of New York were in contact with Justice Department officials in Washington about gaining access to his emails.

In October 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that those New York prosecutors were reviewing Giuliani's bank records as part of an investigation into his dealings in Ukraine.

Giuliani was a key figure in the events that led up to Trump's first impeachment, relying on Ukrainian officials and members of their parliament to try to dig up dirt about Joe Biden as he ran for president.

Democrats said that there was overwhelming evidence that Trump had abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to announce investigations into Biden and his son, Hunter, while withholding almost $400 million in aid. They also said Trump obstructed Congress by refusing to release any documents related to his actions.

