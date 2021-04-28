IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Federal investigators search Rudy Giuliani's NYC apartment

Prosecutors have been investigating Giuliani, who is former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and a former mayor of New York, for his dealings in Ukraine.
Trump Campaign Holds Press Conference With Rudy Giuliani And Jenna Ellis
Rudy Giuliani, personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, arrives to speak during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 19, 2020.Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
By Jonathan Dienst and Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — Federal officials executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter confirmed, signaling that prosecutors are ramping up their investigation into former President Donald Trump’s lawyer.

It was unclear what was seized in the search, which The New York Times first reported. Giuliani did not immediately respond to a text message from NBC News.

Federal investigators have been looking into Giuliani’s dealings with Ukrainian officials. Last December, federal prosecutors discussed whether to make a legal request for Giuliani’s electronic communications. Prosecutors for the Southern District of New York were in contact with Justice Department officials in Washington about gaining access to his emails.

In October 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that those New York prosecutors were reviewing Giuliani's bank records as part of an investigation into his dealings in Ukraine.

Giuliani was a key figure in the events that led up to Trump's first impeachment, relying on Ukrainian officials and members of their parliament to try to dig up dirt about Joe Biden as he ran for president.

Democrats said that there was overwhelming evidence that Trump had abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to announce investigations into Biden and his son, Hunter, while withholding almost $400 million in aid. They also said Trump obstructed Congress by refusing to release any documents related to his actions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jonathan Dienst

Jonathan Dienst is a reporter for WNBC-TV in New York, leading its investigative reporting team and covering justice and law enforcement issues.

Image: Rebecca ShabadRebecca Shabad

Rebecca Shabad is a congressional reporter for NBC News, based in Washington.