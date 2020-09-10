Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A panel of federal judges ruled Thursday that President Donald Trump’s order to exclude people in the country illegally when redrawing congressional districts violates the law.

The "President must act in accordance with, and within the boundaries of, the authority that Congress has granted" and "we conclude the President did not do so here," the three-judge panel in New York wrote. They signed an injunction blocking the order from being implemented.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who led a coalition of 21 states in challenging the president's July order, hailed the 86-page ruling.

“President Trump’s repeated attempts to hinder, impair, and prejudice an accurate census and the subsequent apportionment have failed once again,” James said in a statement.

"We urge everyone to fill out the census, if they have not already, and we will continue to take every legal action available to ensure all communities are counted," she added.

This is a developing story. check back for updates.