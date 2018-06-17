Field guide to President Donald Trump's pardons

An NFL player's brother: The president said he'd ask the pro-footballers for suggestions on who should be granted clemency. Former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes suggested his brother, Mark R. Tynes, who he said in a tweet is serving 27 years for selling marijuana.

Dwight Hammond Jr. and Steven Hammond: The father and son Oregon ranchers were convicted in 2012 of arson on federal lands and served the three months and one year, respectively. A federal appeal challenged their short sentences and sent them back to jail in 2016, to finish the mandatory minimum five-year of jail time associated with their charges. Their case is under consideration, according to The Washington Post.

David Petraeus: Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, suggested Trump pardon the retired general who was convicted of leaking military secrets to his mistress biographer in 2015.

Michael Cohen: Asked if he’d pardon his former lawyer now under investigation for bank fraud and campaign finance violations, Trump said, "Stupid question."

How do pardons and commutations typically work?

The U.S. Constitution says the president "shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States." Pardons are the president's forgiveness for federal crimes; commutations are not.

Presidents receive thousands of applications for pardons or commutations during their terms. During the Trump's first 16.5 months in the White House, he has already received 2,853, according to the Department of Justice's Office of the Pardon Attorney statistics. There are also more than 9,000 applications pending from the previous administration, as well, according to the DOJ statistics.

There are some general guidelines for pardons: Individuals must wait five years after their release or conviction, whichever is later, and must show that they've been rehabilitated and regret their crimes. Prosecutor and judge recommendations are taken into account, as is the petitioner's actual need for a pardon, like if the past conviction prevents the individual from receiving employment licensing.

Commutations are traditionally considered in regard to severe or undue severity of sentence, illness or old age, or service to the government, the Office of the Pardon Attorney notes.

There's no requirement for the president to follow these guidelines. For instance, Arpaio had not yet been sentenced for his crime before his pardon, which defied the typical waiting period.

Trump isn't the first to issuecontroversial orguideline-defying pardons: President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning after she served seven years of a 35 year prison term for leaking government secrets, and pardoned retired Gen. James Cartwright before he was sentenced by a federal judge. Cartwright pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about leaking information.

Is there a theme emerging to Trump's pardons?

There's a common thread to the president's pardons so far.

“I thought he was treated unbelievably unfairly," Trump said of Arpaio.

D'Souza was "treated very unfairly by our government!" Trump said in a tweet announcing that pardon.

On pardoning Libby, Trump said, "For years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly.”