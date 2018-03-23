Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex

She cried on the way home and didn't think she would see him again, but agreed to go on other dates with him after he called her back, she said. McDougal repeatedly described Trump as "very charming" and "sweet."

McDougal said she continued the relationship with Trump for about 10 months and broke it off in April 2007 because she felt guilty. She recalled traveling to meet Trump at his properties in New York and New Jersey and said she had sex with him "many dozens of times."

McDougal said they also spent time at a resort at Lake Tahoe in California, where adult film actress Stormy Daniels has said she met Trump.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said in a lawsuit filed earlier this month that she had an "intimate" relationship with Trump in 2006 and 2007, and she is now locked in a legal battle over whether she can publicly discuss it.

Daniels signed a nondisclosure agreement shortly before the 2016 election in exchange for a $130,000 payment facilitated by Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

For her part McDougal said she never wanted to discuss her relationship and repeatedly rebuffed inquiries from reporters about the alleged affair. But after the story became public, she wanted to get out and tell her side of what happened, she said.

The White House has said Trump denies having an affair with McDougal and did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the interview Thursday night.

On Tuesday, she filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against the company that owns the supermarket tabloid National Enquirer, which she said paid her $150,000 during the presidential campaign for the rights to her story of an affair, but never ran the story.

McDougal's lawsuit, which asks a judge to invalidate the contract, alleges that Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, was secretly involved in her discussions with the tabloid's parent company, American Media, Inc.

The company has said that McDougal has been allowed to speak about her relationship since 2016 and the contract gave them discretion over whether to publish the story.

McDougal said she had feelings for Trump, but the affair was "just tearing me apart."

"There was a real relationship there. There were real feelings," she said. "He would call me baby or he would call me beautiful Karen."

Asked if Trump ever said he loved her, McDougal said, "All the time. He always told me he loved me."

When asked if she thought this would lead to a marriage, McDougal said, "Maybe."

Trump married his current wife, Melania Trump, in 2005, and their son, Barron, was born in 2006.

Speaking to CNN — in what her attorney has said would be her only interview about the relationship — McDougal apologized when she was asked what she would say to Melania Trump.

"What can you say except, I'm sorry?" McDougal said. "I'm sorry. I wouldn't want it done to me."