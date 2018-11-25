Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Tom Winter

A federal judge has denied George Papadopoulos' efforts to stay — or put a hold on — his date for going to jail.

Papadopoulos, who served as a foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators last year and was sentenced in September to 14 days in jail.

Since then he has been aggressively challenging special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation on Twitter, changed attorneys and filed what the court called "11th hour" motions to stay out of jail.

Papadopoulos' attorneys asked the judge in Washington, D.C., to delay his reporting date to jail as there are two active appeals snaking through the court system against Mueller's authority and his appointment.

But Judge Randolph Moss wrote that Papadopoulos "has failed to demonstrate that the D.C. Circuit is likely to conclude that the appointment of the Special Counsel was unlawful—and, indeed, he has failed even to show that the appeal raises a 'close question' that “very well could be decided” against the Special Counsel."

Moss denied both motions Sunday morning and Papadopoulos will have to turn himself into jail Monday.