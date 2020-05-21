Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison on Thursday because of coronavirus concerns and serve the rest of his three-year sentence at home, a senior law enforcement official confirmed to NBC News.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty to a number of charges including campaign finance fraud, was initially set to be released from federal lockup in Otisville, N.Y., in November 2021. He has served just over a year of his sentence.

The federal Bureau of Prisons approved the early release after Cohen's lawyers requested that he have his sentence cut short or serve the remainder at home because of unsafe prison conditions. He was initially slated to return home on May 1, but his release was held up in what his former lawyer Lanny Davis called an "unexplained delay."

His imminent release was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Cohen, 53, was sentenced to three years behind bars for what a federal judge called a “veritable smorgasbord" of criminal conduct, including making secret payments to women who claimed they had affairs with Trump, lying to Congress about the president’s business dealings with Russia and failing to report millions of dollars in income. He has been disbarred in New York.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, 71, was released to home confinement last week to serve the rest of his 7½ year sentence because of coronavirus concerns.

Unlike Manafort, Cohen, who's been described as Trump's "fixer," fully turned on his former boss, calling him a "con man" and "a cheat" during dramatic testimony before Congress last year.

The Journal reported that more than 2,500 federal inmates considered to be at high risk for the disease have been placed in home confinement since the pandemic started.