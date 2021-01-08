IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Full text: Draft of articles of impeachment against Trump for 'incitement of insurrection'

This is the second time Congress has started the impeachment process against President Donald Trump. He would be banned from running for president again if found guilty in Senate.
Image: FILES-US-VOTE-TRUMP
President Donald Trump arrives for a "Keep America Great" rally at Sudduth Coliseum at the Lake Charles Civic Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Oct. 11, 2019.Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images file
By NBC News

Democratic members of Congress on Friday distributed a draft article of impeachment against President Donald Trump titled "Incitement of Insurrection."

A copy of the draft, provided to NBC News by Cicilline's office, charges: "Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States."

The articles, if approved, seek to ban Trump from running for president again. The Constitution limits a president to two terms, even if they are not consecutive.

Read the full text:

Articles of Impeachment - Incitement of Insurrection.pdf[4] by Liz Johnstone on Scribd

NBC News