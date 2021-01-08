Full text: Draft of articles of impeachment against Trump for 'incitement of insurrection'

Democratic members of Congress on Friday distributed a draft article of impeachment against President Donald Trump titled "Incitement of Insurrection."

A copy of the draft, provided to NBC News by Cicilline's office, charges: "Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States."

The articles, if approved, seek to ban Trump from running for president again. The Constitution limits a president to two terms, even if they are not consecutive.

Read the full text: