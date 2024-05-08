Georgia appeals court grants Trump's request to consider whether Fani Willis should be disqualified in his criminal case

Georgia's state Court of Appeals said Wednesday that it will consider an appeal from former President Donald Trump challenging the decision not to disqualify Fani Willis as the district attorney overseeing the 2016 election interference charges against him.

The order said that Trump can file a notice of appeals within the next 10 days.

“President Trump looks forward to presenting interlocutory arguments to the Georgia Court of Appeals as to why the case should be dismissed and Fulton County DA Willis should be disqualified for her misconduct in this unjustified, unwarranted political persecution," Trump's lawyer Steve Sadow said in a statement.

