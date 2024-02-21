Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he was interviewed by the special counsel investigating Donald Trump

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he sat for an interview with the special counsel prosecuting former President Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 presidential election.

In an interview on CNN’s "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" released Tuesday night, Kemp said, “I basically told them the same thing I told the special grand juries — that I follow the law and the Constitution and answered all their questions truthfully."

Kemp said that the interview with special counsel Jack Smith's office took place "months ago," adding that he could not recall exact details on its timing.

NBC News reported last year on the Republican governor’s contact with Smith’s office, but a Kemp spokesperson declined at the time to provide any further comment.

A spokesperson for the special counsel’s office declined to comment.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges Smith brought in August which accuse him of conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss and taking part in a scheme to interfere with the counting of electoral votes leading up to the Capitol riot.

Kemp also testified in 2022 before a grand jury impaneled by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis who later brought charges against Trump and 18 co-defendants. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied any wrongdoing.

Weeks after the 2020 election, Kemp’s office confirmed that Trump called the governor and tried to pressure him to call a special session of the state Legislature to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the state.