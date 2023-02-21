Georgia grand jury recommended indictments for more than a dozen people in Trump probe, foreperson says

ATLANTA — The Georgia grand jury that investigated possible interference in the 2020 election by Donald Trump and his allies recommended indictments against over a dozen people, the jury foreperson said Tuesday — a list she said "might" include the former president.

"There are certainly names that you will recognize, yes. There are names also you might not recognize," Emily Kohrs said in an interview that will air Tuesday on NBC News’ “Nightly News.”

She said the list of recommended indictments is "not a short list."

"There are definitely some names you expect," she said, declining to name any specific names as per the instructions of the judge who presided over the grand jury.

"I don’t think that there are any giant plot twists coming. I don’t think there's any giant ‘That’s not the way I expected this to go at all’ moments," she said. “I would not expect you to be shocked."

Asked if that potentially included Trump, Kohrs said, "Potentially. It might."

The panel was convened in May 2022, and was officially dissolved last month after it submitted its recommendations to the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's office.

Portions of the grand jury report were made public last week, and revealed the panel had interviewed 75 witnesses and recommended perjury charges against "one or more witnesses" who testified before it. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ordered those names be kept under wraps for time being as the DA decides whether to seek charges.

Kohrs told NBC the panel thought one or possibly two witnesses might have misled the grand jury.