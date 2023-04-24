Georgia prosecutor to reveal charging decisions in Trump probe this summer

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Monday that she'll announce charging decisions stemming from her probe into possible interference in the 2020 election by former President Donald Trump and his allies as early as mid-July.

In a letter to Fulton Co. Sheriff Patrick Labat, Willis said the charging decisions will be revealed during the state Superior Court’s fourth term, which begins July 11 and ends Sept. 1.

“In the near future, I will announce charging decisions resulting from the investigation my office has been conducting into possible criminal interference in the administration of Georgia’s 2020 general election,” Willis wrote in the letter, first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

She added that during that time period, “the need for vigilance will increase.”

“Open-source intelligence has indicated the announcement of decisions in this case may provoke significant public reaction,” Willis wrote. “We have seen in recent years that some may go outside of public expressions of opinion that are protected by the First Amendment to engage in acts of violence that will endanger the safety of our community. As leaders, it is incumbent on us to prepare.”

