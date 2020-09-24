Ginsburg mourners greet Trump with 'vote him out' chant as he arrives at memorial

President Donald Trump was greeted with boos and chants of "vote him out" as he attended the outdoor memorial service for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, visiting her casket at the Supreme Court Thursday morning.

Those who were waiting in line for their own chance to honor the justice who died on Friday chanted as the president stood with first lady Melania Trump, both wearing masks, near Ginsburg's casket.

Trump attended the second day of services honoring Ginsburg, who will lie in repose at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, the first woman to do so, before having a private burial next week at Arlington Cemetery.

Trump's pledge to quickly nominate Ginsburg's replacement has upset liberals.

Ginsburg's dying wish, as her granddaughter relayed, was to have her seat filled by the next president. Should the president's nominee be confirmed by the Senate, conservative-appointed justices will outnumber liberal-appointed jurists by a 6-to-3 margin.

Ginsburg, who was the second woman appointed to the high court, served for more than 27 years and became a liberal icon in that time.