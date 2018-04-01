MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch, however, said Cohen told him late Thursday night that Giuliani "doesn't know what he's talking about," regarding the president's repayment of the Daniels hush money.

The payment raised eyebrows because neither Cohen's original outlay to Daniels, who has claimed she had sex with Trump and was paid to be quiet, nor Trump's repayment were reported to the Federal Elections Commission as contributions to a campaign that could have benefited from the performer's silence.

Giuliani told Sean Hannity it would have been politically problematic for news of the deal to break in the month before the election.

On Thursday morning he returned to Fox News and repeated the sentiment that if Daniels hadn't been paid days before the election, a public revelation from her could have turned the presidential race upside down.

"Imagine if that came out on Oct. 15, 2016, in the middle of the last debate with Hillary Clinton,” Giuliani said on "Fox and Friends," referring to Daniels' claim she had a one-night stand with Trump in 2006. Cohen and Trump aides have denied any affair.

But in his interview with NBC News Thursday night, Giuliani denied that his remarks amounted to an admission that the payment was a campaign contribution and argued the payment had nothing to do with the campaign.

“If there was no campaign, Cohen would have made the same payment in the same amount to prevent personal embarrassment and heartache to his wife," Giuliani said.

Giuliani repeated that candidate Trump wasn’t aware of the payment in October 2016 and said, “Cohen thought he was doing it to help alleviate a personal problem.”