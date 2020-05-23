'Here is the check:' Trump's press secretary shows off president's check, bank info and all

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump's administration has made a show of donating his quarterly salary since he took office, but Friday's big reveal went a little too far.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany kicked off the press briefing by announcing that Trump would donate $100,000 to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop new therapies for treating and preventing coronavirus.

"Here is the check," she said before holding up what appeared to be a real Capital One check bearing not just the president's name and signature, but also his bank information.

Clearly visible was an address for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and other personal details, like accounting and routing numbers.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the past, officials have used enlarged representations of the president's checks for the occasion.