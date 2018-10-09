Hillary Clinton calls Kavanaugh's ceremonial swearing-in a 'political rally'

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday ripped President Donald Trump’s unusual handling of the ceremonial swearing-in for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, calling the display a "political rally" that "further undermined the image and integrity of the court."

In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, parts of which aired Tuesday morning on the network, Clinton said that the way Trump carried out the event "troubles me greatly."

"What was done last night in the White House was a political rally. It further undermined the image and integrity of the court," Clinton said, "and that troubles me greatly. It saddens me because our judicial system has been viewed as one of the main pillars of our constitutional government."

"So I don't know how people are going to react to it. I think given our divides it will pretty much fall predictably between those who are for and those who are against," she added, calling Trump “true to form.”

"He has insulted, attacked, demeaned women throughout the campaign. Really for many years leading up to the campaign — and he's continued to do that inside the White House," Clinton said.

Trump responded on Tuesday to Clinton's comments, saying, "I guess that's why she lost. She never got it."

On Monday night, Trump offered an apology to the judge and his family for his experience during the confirmation process.

"On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure," Trump said, adding that the confirmation process was based on "lies and deception."

"You, sir, under historic scrutiny, were proven innocent," said Trump, as Kavanaugh and his wife, daughters and parents looked on at the event broadcast live and attended by all the other Supreme Court justices, congressional leaders and administration officials.

There was no conclusion as to Kavanaugh's guilt or innocence in regard to any of the sexual misconduct allegations made against him. The FBI, in its supplemental background investigation last week, was not tasked with providing with a final determination as to his culpability.

The White House event was ceremonial; Kavanaugh was privately sworn in to the Supreme Court on Saturday after the Senate narrowly confirmed his nomination.