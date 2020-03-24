Hillary Clinton mocks Trump: 'Do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse'

Hillary Clinton took to Twitter on Tuesday to mock President Donald Trump's repeated suggestions for coronavirus treatments, saying, "Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse."
Clinton's broadside comes after Trump suggested that anti-malarial drugs could be used to combat the outbreak and stressed his desire for Americans to go back to work sooner rather than later.
"We're not going to let the cure be worse than the problem itself," Trump told reporters at a White House briefing Monday.
Clinton also said that sending Americans back to work while the hospital system is being overwhelmed by coronavirus patients will just make problems worse.
"It's incredible that this has to be said: Letting thousands of people needlessly suffer and die is wrong. It's also not a recipe for rescuing the economy," Clinton tweeted.
While Tuesday's tweet was especially mocking, the former New York senator, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump while winning the popular vote, has been critical of the president's coronavirus response for weeks.
"The Trump administration was told in January that coronavirus was likely to become a pandemic. They refused to act for fear of spooking the markets, losing weeks of time to prepare that we won’t get back," she tweeted over the weekend.