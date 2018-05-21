Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Hillary Clinton ribs Trump with Russian cap during speech at Yale

The audience laughed as she said, "If you can't beat them, join them."

/ Source: Associated Press
Hillary Clinton holds up a Russian fur hat at Yale
Hillary Clinton holds up a Russian fur hat, an ushanka, with a Soviet era hammer and sickle emblem, to the Yale College class of 2018 during her Class Day address at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut on May 20, 2018.Peter Hvizdak / New Haven Register via AP

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Hillary Clinton returned to Yale University this weekend, warning the graduating class of the "tumultuous times" that await them and using the school's tradition of over-the-top headwear to rib President Donald Trump with her own unusual hat: a Russian fur cap.

Clinton says she's concerned about the country's political polarization but believes the current crop of graduates is prepared to rise to the challenge.

Clinton delivered her address at Yale's Class Day, celebrated the Sunday before degrees are handed out.

The former first lady, secretary of state, New York senator and 2016 Democratic nominee for president graduated from Yale Law School in 1973. It was where she met her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

