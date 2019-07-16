Breaking News Emails
The House on Tuesday will vote on a disapproval resolution condemning President Donald Trump's "racist comments" in which he said that a group of freshmen congresswomen of color should "go back" where "they came" from.
The resolution twice refers to "racist comments" from Trump but it does not call the president a racist.
On Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted that the congresswomen "have been spewing some of the most vile, hateful, and disgusting things ever said by a politician in the House or Senate" and asking why the House wasn't "voting to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things they have said?"
July 16, 2019
His tweets have sparked a firestorm in Washington, where Democrats and a handful of Republicans have rebuked the president for his remarks and some have denounced them as racist. On Sunday, Trump wrote that the congresswomen should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came," instead of criticizing his government.
"Then come back and show us how it is done," he added. "These places need your help badly, you can't leave fast enough."
Trump was referring to a group of progressive Democratic congresswomen: Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.
Asked if he was concerned with his comments being called racist, the president said Monday, "It doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me."
In a joint press conference Monday, the four congresswomen reamed Trump for the remarks and portrayed him as a lawless president. Omar said Trump was promoting "the agenda of white nationalists" and called Trump's remarks "blatantly racist."