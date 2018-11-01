Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump frequently uses his luxury properties for government business and leisure, prompting ethics concerns over a president appearing to promote his private enterprise at public cost.

NBCNews.com and the NBC News White House unit are tracking Trump's visits to his properties and golf courses since his inauguration.

Where does Trump go?

Trump's trips have so far been concentrated in Palm Beach, Florida. He also took a 17-day "working vacation" in August, spending 15 days at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club and two days at Trump Tower in Manhattan. He also frequents his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, near Washington, D.C. — and sometimes will visit multiple properties on the same day.

How many times has Trump gone golfing as president?

Trump visited his golf clubs more than 90 times in his first official year in office.

However, the precise number of times Trump has actually played golf is difficult to track. His administration has tried to hide Trump's activity, keeping his traveling press pool away and often refusing to confirm whether he has played golf. Instead, social media has become a source of crowd-sourced reporting into the president's whereabouts.

But more than four months into his term, Trump has visited golf courses at a faster clip than his three most recent predecessors, according to The New York Times. Politifact reports that as of November 2017, Trump is confirmed to have golfed 35 times, while at the same point in his presidency, Obama had golfed just 11 times.

During the campaign, Trump argued that Americans should vote for him because he would rarely leave Washington. He promised that he wouldn't go golfing or take vacations because there was too much work to do.