Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization chief financial officer indicted on tax fraud charges this month, has quietly been removed from top positions at more than two dozen Trump subsidiaries, NBC News has confirmed.

Weisselberg, 73, was removed from positions with at least 28 Trump subsidiaries, according to filings with the Florida State Department that were first reported Monday by The Wall Street Journal.

A person familiar with the matter told NBC News that the Trump Organization took a "prudent corporate governance approach" for the time being to avoid any potential issues in Florida but added that Weisselberg's overall role with the Trump Organization remains unchanged.

One of the companies he is no longer listed as an executive at is Trump Payroll Corp., which was hit with criminal charges July 1 along with Weisselberg and the Trump Organization. Weisselberg had been Trump Payroll Corp.'s treasurer, secretary and vice president, roles now filled by Donald Trump Jr., the filings say.

The Washington Post reported that the total number of subsidiaries Weisselberg was removed from is more than 40. The newspaper, citing British corporate records, said that includes his removal as a director for a company that runs a Trump golf course in Scotland.

Mary Mulligan, an attorney for Weisselberg, declined to comment. Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to scheming to defraud, grand larceny, tax fraud, falsifying records and other charges.

A representative for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday night.

New York prosecutors have charged Weisselberg in what they said was a sweeping 15-year scheme to compensate top executives of former President Donald Trump's company "off the books" and help them avoid paying taxes. Prosecutors say he used his position to get out of paying taxes on $1.7 million in income.

Trump and his company have accused the district attorney of running a politically motivated investigation.

Weisselberg is "a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who has worked at the Trump Organization for 48 years" and "is now being used by the Manhattan District Attorney as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former President," the company said in a statement after the charges were unsealed.