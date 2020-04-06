Inspector general fired by Trump defends flagging whistleblower complaint

The inspector general whose firing was disclosed in a letter to Congress on Sunday defended his handling of a whistleblower complaint that led to President Donald Trump's impeachment.
The inspector general of the intelligence community, Michael Atkinson, said in a statement that it was hard not to think Trump fired him because he "faithfully discharged my legal obligations as an independent and impartial" inspector general.
Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics
Atkinson, a career prosecutor who was confirmed by the Senate in 2018, urged government employees and contractors to use "authorized channels to bravely speak up."
"There is no disgrace in doing so," he said.
In a letter to Congress obtained by NBC News on Friday, Trump said he no longer had confidence in Atkinson, who will remain at his post for 28 more days.
Trump defends firing intelligence watchdogApril 5, 202001:19
Speaking to reporters Saturday, Trump called Atkinson a "disgrace" and said he did a "terrible job."
Atkinson believed the whistleblower complaint was "an urgent concern" and said he was required by law to provide it to congressional intelligence committees.