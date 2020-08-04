'It is what it is': Trump in interview on COVID-19 death toll in U.S.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said in an interview that coronavirus in the U.S. is under control and that the rising death toll "is what it is" as cases across the country have surged in some states.

In an interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan last week that aired in full on Monday night on HBO, Trump was asked how the virus is under control when 1,000 Americans are dying each day.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

"They are dying, that's true. And you have — it is what it is. But that doesn't mean we aren't doing everything we can. It's under control as much as you can control it. This is a horrible plague," Trump said.

Asked how he thinks 1,000 deaths a day is as much as the U.S. can control, the president said, "First of all, we have done a great job. We've gotten the governors everything they needed. They didn't do their (jobs) — many of them didn't, and some of them did.

"Someday we'll sit down, we'll talk about the successful ones, the good ones...We had good and bad. And we had a lot in the middle," he added.

Speaking to reporters in the White House briefing room Monday, Trump stated that "the virus is receding" and said that they’ve seen "slow improvements" in hotspots across the South and West, singling out Arizona, Texas and Florida.

The president said cases have increased in Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Missouri, but added, "I think you'll find that they're soon going to be very much under control."

As of Tuesday, more than 4.7 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. and more than 156,500 people have died.