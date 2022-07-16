Ivana Trump’s death ruled accidental by medical examiner in report citing 'blunt impact injuries' to torso

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, died at the age of 73 after an accident involving “blunt impact injuries” to her torso, the New York City Medical Examiner said Friday.

The medical examiner said the manner of death has been determined to be an accident.

A senior New York City official with direct knowledge of the matter said the circumstances of her death were consistent with a fall on the stairs.

The New York City Fire Department said it had responded Thursday to a report of cardiac arrest at Ivana Trump's Manhattan home and found the person dead when they arrived.

Authorities discovered Ivana Trump's body on the spiral staircase of her apartment, a senior New York City official previously told NBC News.

Following her death, depositions in a civil tax fraud investigation led by the New York attorney general’s office into the Trump Organization were postponed for Donald Trump and two of the former couple's children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.