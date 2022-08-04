Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. testify in New York civil probe

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump's two eldest children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, have testified in New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil tax fraud probe into the Trump Organization, two sources close to the investigation told NBC News Thursday.

Trump Jr., executive vice president of the company, testified in the case last week and Ivanka, a former executive, testified Wednesday, the sources said. Neither of them plead the Fifth.

The sources did not confirm whether their testimony took place in person or virtually.

The civil probe stems from allegations that Trump and his business, the Trump Organization, inflated financial statements.

A New York appeals court in May denied an attempt by the Trump family to block subpoenas for their testimony. A panel of judges in the Appellate Division, the second-highest court in the state, sided with James' office, rejecting Trump's bid to escape a deposition in the probe.

Donald Trump is expected to speak to investigators in the coming weeks, one source said.

James' office has said in court filings that its investigation “uncovered substantial evidence establishing numerous misrepresentations in Mr. Trump’s financial statements provided to banks, insurers, and the Internal Revenue Service."

These statements were inflated by hundreds of millions of dollars and signed off on by the former president, James alleged.

The company has denied any wrongdoing, and the former president has called James’ probe a "witch hunt."