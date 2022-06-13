Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner distance themselves from Trump’s election claims in Jan. 6 testimonies

Former President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner told the Jan. 6 committee that he urged the then-president not to take advice from Rudy Giuliani, who was peddling wild election conspiracy theories.

In a brief snippet from the panel's hours-long interview session with Kushner that aired during Monday's public hearing, the former White House adviser was asked if he ever shared his perspective on Giuliani's legal work with the then-president.

“I guess — yes,” Kushner said in the clip.

Asked what he told Trump, Kushner said, “‘Basically, not the approach I would take if I was you.’”

Trump was unmoved. Kushner said Trump responded, “You know, I have confidence in Rudy.”

It's unclear when exactly the Trump-Kushner interaction took place. The clip was played after top Trump advisers said an apparently "inebriated" Giuliani had urged Trump to declare victory on election night, which the advisers argued against. Trump took Giuliani's advice and delivered remarks from the White House, saying, “Frankly, we did win this election.”

During Monday's hearing, the second of at least six planned for this month, the committee showed video of Ivanka Trump testifying that she did not believe that her father was in a position to declare victory on Election Day. She said at the White House on election night and moved between the residence and a nearby room where some family members were.

Asked if she weighed in on the debate on whether her father should assert victory, Ivanka Trump said, "I don’t know that I had a firm view as to what he should say, in that circumstance. The results were still being counted. It was becoming clear that the race would not be called on election night."

In a clip that the panel played at its first hearing on Thursday, the first daughter — who was also a White House adviser — said her opinion was swayed weeks later when then-Attorney General William Barr said there was no evidence of any fraud that would have impacted the outcome of the 2020 election.

"It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he was saying," Ivanka Trump said.

Representatives for Kushner and Ivanka Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The former president issued a statement on Friday saying his daughter didn't know what she was talking about.

"Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)," he said in a post on Truth Social.

Barr told the panel in a video clip released Monday that Trump was irate when he pushed back on his fraud claims during a late November meeting, and that Kushner and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tried to reassure him that Trump would come to his senses.

Meadows, Barr recounted, said he thought their boss was "becoming more realistic and knows that there’s a limit to how far he can take this. And then Jared said, ‘You know, yeah, we’re working on this, we’re working on it.’”

The committee interviewed Kushner for over six hours in late March and spoke to Ivanka Trump for over eight hours in early April.

The panel has also spoken to Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., and his fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, but has yet to play either of their interviews. While neither worked for the White House, both were active in Trump's campaign.

At a committee hearing in December, vice-chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., read a message that Trump Jr. sent Meadows on Jan. 6, urging him to get his father to put a stop to the violence at the Capitol.

“We need an oval office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far. And gotten out of hand,” Trump Jr. said, according to the committee.