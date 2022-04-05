Ivanka Trump to testify Tuesday before House Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior White House adviser of former President Donald Trump, is set to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday, three sources tell NBC News.

It was not immediately clear whether Ivanka Trump's expected testimony would happen in-person or virtually. Ivanka Trump's husband and fellow former White House official Jared Kushner testified virtually last week before the committee for six hours.

A representative for Ivanka Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ivanka Trump was head of the White House Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship on Jan. 6 and was in the West Wing that day.

In January, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol asked for Ivanka Trump's testimony "on a range of critical topics," including her reported comments after the former president's phone call with then-Vice President Mike Pence on the morning of Jan. 6.

The FBI has arrested more than 775 people in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.