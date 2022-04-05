IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ivanka Trump to testify Tuesday before House Jan. 6 committee

Former President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House advisor is expected to testify before the House Select Committee on Tuesday, sources tell NBC News.
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump listens during an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting in the White House in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Jun. 26, 2020.Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
By Ryan J. Reilly, Garrett Haake and Haley Talbot

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior White House adviser of former President Donald Trump, is set to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday, three sources tell NBC News.

It was not immediately clear whether Ivanka Trump's expected testimony would happen in-person or virtually. Ivanka Trump's husband and fellow former White House official Jared Kushner testified virtually last week before the committee for six hours.

A representative for Ivanka Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ivanka Trump was head of the White House Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship on Jan. 6 and was in the West Wing that day.

Jared Kushner interviewed by Jan. 6 committee for over 6 hours

April 1, 202200:22

In January, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol asked for Ivanka Trump's testimony "on a range of critical topics," including her reported comments after the former president's phone call with then-Vice President Mike Pence on the morning of Jan. 6. 

The FBI has arrested more than 775 people in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Ryan J. Reilly

Ryan J. Reilly is a Justice reporter for NBC News.

Garrett Haake

Garrett Haake is an NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent.

Haley Talbot

Haley Talbot is an associate producer in the NBC News Washington bureau.

Julia Jester contributed.