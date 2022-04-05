Ivanka Trump to testify Tuesday before House Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior White House adviser of former President Donald Trump, is set to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday, three sources tell NBC News.
It was not immediately clear whether Ivanka Trump's expected testimony would happen in-person or virtually. Ivanka Trump's husband and fellow former White House official Jared Kushner testified virtually last week before the committee for six hours.
A representative for Ivanka Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ivanka Trump was head of the White House Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship on Jan. 6 and was in the West Wing that day.
Jared Kushner interviewed by Jan. 6 committee for over 6 hoursApril 1, 202200:22
In January, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol asked for Ivanka Trump's testimony "on a range of critical topics," including her reported comments after the former president's phone call with then-Vice President Mike Pence on the morning of Jan. 6.
The FBI has arrested more than 775 people in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.