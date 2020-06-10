Jacksonville GOP convention? Republicans open arms, Democrats fear Trump divisiveness, COVID-19

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jacksonville, Florida, is likely to be the new host city for the Republican National Convention. For local officials, there's a mix of excitement, concern — and hostility toward President Donald Trump's renominating event coming to their city.

"The unfortunate circumstance is that we have the most divisive president ever," Democratic state Sen. Audrey Gibson told NBC News. "And the idea of the disruption that would be created in Jacksonville is something we can live without."

As four Republicans familiar with the discussions told NBC News on Wednesday, Jacksonville is emerging as the most likely location for the president's official acceptance speech and major convention addresses in late August. It's still the plan to hold all convention business in Charlotte due to contractual obligations between the city and Republican National Committee.

State Rep. Jason Fischer, a Republican who will be attending the convention as a delegate, said Jacksonville "has really been on the rise with Republican leadership."

The city is one of the largest in the U.S. to be led by a Republican mayor, Lenny Curry, who used to run the Florida Republican Party and is an ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis, making the city an attractive location for the president.

It's also a key battleground in what's traditionally a major battleground state.

In 2018, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum bested DeSantis in Duval County, home to Jacksonville. That was a flip from recent elections in what has traditionally been a more conservative part of the state, though registered Democrats outnumber their Republican counterparts. Trump carried the county in 2016 while Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., won it in his 2014 gubernatorial race.

"Tim Russert famously, and correctly, predicted that the 2000 presidential election would be all about 'Florida, Florida, Florida,'" state Sen. Rob Bradley, a Republican, told NBC News "Mr. Russert was right then and the same is true in 2020. The winner of Florida will win the presidency."

"North Florida is Trump Country — he will be welcomed here with open arms," he added.

But as others noted, the day of Trump's acceptance speech, traditionally the final day of a convention, falls on the 60th anniversary of one of Jacksonville's most horrific events during the Civil Rights movement.

It's known as "Ax Handle Saturday," and began when members of the NAACP's youth council participated in a peaceful protest sitting at a whites only lunch counter were later chased through the streets of downtown Jacksonville by a mob of 200 white people, who raced after and attacked them with ax handles and baseball bats.

"That is the day that Donald Trump will accept the Republican nomination," Garrett Dennis, a Democratic Jacksonville city councilman, told NBC News. "And the city was already planning events to commemorate that and for that to happen here in our city of someone that's intolerant of minorities, it's just not good. It's just not.

"So I don't think the investment and exposure will be worth the reward or the return on the investment," he said.

Traditionally, such a convention can deliver a host city hundreds of millions of dollars by bringing thousands of visitors to town. But amid the coronavirus pandemic and social unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, Dennis said his email has "been flooded with people from the city saying, 'Please do not support this, it's bad for our city.'"

Should the GOP gathering come to town, Dennis said the "rhetoric needs to be toned down a lot."

"These leaders need to pay homage, respect to the contributions of the African Americans and even acknowledge 'Ax Handle Saturday,'" he said.

As Gibson noted, the state took extreme measures earlier on in combatting the pandemic, like blocking New York travelers from entering.

"And so to have people from everywhere after" that, she said. "Why in the world would we turn around and open our state up to that?"

Fifteen years ago, Jacksonville famously resorted to using a fleet of cruise ships to make up for a lack of hotel availabilities to host everyone in town for the Super Bowl. Some officials expressed concern over the potential for a lack of space, while others said there had been progress made on building out such infrastructure in the city in the years since.

"I still think that Jacksonville is better poised than other places to be able to handle it," Fischer said. "And we'll have great state and federal partners."