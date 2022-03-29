Jan. 6 committee expected to interview Jared Kushner

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is expected to interview former President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner later this week.

Kushner is expected to sit for a voluntary interview by the panel in a virtual meeting on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC News. His expected appearance was first reported by ABC News.

The interview would make Kushner — who was a senior adviser to Trump in the White House — the highest ranking member of the administration to appear before the committee, as well as the first Trump family member.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. who worked for Trump's campaign, met with the committee for a virtual interview last month. The interview was derailed when she refused to participate after finding out the sit-down included committee members, and not just staff. She's since been subpoenaed to testify.

Kushner was out of the country working on the Abraham Accords in the run up to Jan. 6, and didn't return from Saudi Arabia until the day of the riot.

His name, however, appeared to surface in the investigation earlier this week, when the Washington Post and CBS News reported on text messages in the committee's possession between then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas following the 2020 election. In one, dated Nov. 13, 2020, Thomas wrote, “Just forwarded to yr gmail an email I sent Jared this am. Sidney Powell & improved coordination now will help the cavalry come and Fraud exposed and America saved.”

NBC News has not independently reviewed the messages, but a source familiar with the materials confirmed their veracity.

At a committee meeting Monday night, the panel discussed requesting that Ginni Thomas sit for an interview. Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said afterwards that no decision had been made.

The panel has been in talks with Kushner's wife, Ivanka Trump, to voluntarily participate in an interview. Ivanka Trump was in the White House on Jan. 6, and reportedly urged her father to speak out against the violence in the Capitol.