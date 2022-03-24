Jan. 6 committee moving to refer Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino for criminal contempt

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol will meet on Monday to determine whether two former Trump administration aides should be referred to the Justice Department for criminal contempt of Congress charges.

Peter Navarro, who was an economic adviser under former President Donald Trump, and Dan Scavino, who was Trump's deputy chief of staff, have both ignored subpoenas from the committee.

The committee is expected to weigh referrals against the pair in a meeting Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. If the panel votes in favor of criminal referrals, it would then go for a vote before the full House of Representatives.

Scavino was one of the first people to be subpoenaed by the committee last year, while Navarro was subpoenaed last month. Navarro's deposition was scheduled for March 2.

Navarro, who has publicly boasted about plans to upend the 2020 election results, told the Associated Press the committee's action was "premature" because the former president "has invoked executive privilege and it is not my privilege to waive.” The current president, Joe Biden, denied Navarro's executive privilege claims last month.

A lawyer for Scavino did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The House has already voted on criminal referrals for two other officials who defied the panel's subpoenas - former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The Justice Department acted on the Bannon recommendation, which it does not always do. Bannon has been charged with two counts of contempt and could face up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine if he is convicted. He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial in July.

The DOJ has not yet acted on the Meadows' referral from December.