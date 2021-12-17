Jan. 6 committee subpoenas contributor to election-denying PowerPoint

The House committee investigating the pro-Trump riot the U.S. Capitol announced Thursday it had subpoenaed a retired Army colonel who contributed to a PowerPoint on how to overturn the 2020 election results that was presented to Republican lawmakers ahead of Jan. 6.

"The document he reportedly provided to Administration officials and Members of Congress is an alarming blueprint for overturning a nationwide election," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the committee's chairman, said in a statement about the subpoena for Phil Waldron.

The PowerPoint was among the documents handed over to the committee by Mark Meadows, who was former President Donald Trump's chief of staff at the time of the attack on the Capitol.

The presentation included baseless assertions that China and Venezuela took control of the U.S. electoral system. Other slides suggested a plan for the Trump administration to "declare electronic voting in all states invalid," call a national emergency and seize ballots.

In a letter to Waldron demanding documents and testimony, Thompson said the committee's investigation and public reporting "have revealed credible evidence that you have information concerning attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of the 2020 election results."

Waldron previously told The Washington Post that he was part of a team that briefed lawmakers about the presentation, and that he'd contributed to it. He also told the newspaper that he had visited the White House several times after the election, and met with Meadows "maybe eight to 10 times" in the runup to Jan. 6.

Waldron could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The PowerPoint was one of the documents the committee planned to question Meadows about earlier this month, but he refused to show up for his scheduled deposition. On Tuesday, the House voted to refer Meadows to the Department of Justice for contempt of Congress for defying the panel's subpoena.