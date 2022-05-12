IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Kevin McCarthy, other Trump House allies

The members had refused the Democratic-controlled panel's requests to sit for voluntary interviews.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., at the Capitol on March 18.Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images file
By Dareh Gregorian, Ali Vitali and Haley Talbot

The committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol took the unprecedented step Thursday of issuing subpoenas to five Republican congressmen, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The Democratic-controlled committed previously asked the congressmen, which also include Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Andy Biggs of Arizona, to sit for voluntary interviews, but all had refused.

With the exception of ethics committee investigations, the subpoenas are believed to be the first congressional subpoenas to sitting members and will almost certainly be challenged in court.

The panel has said that all five congressmen, who are allies of former President Donald Trump, have information critical to its probe of the deadly riot by a mob of Trump supporters seeking to disrupt President Joe Biden's election victory.

In a letter to McCarthy in January, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the panel wanted to hear about discussions the House GOP leader may have had with Trump and White House staffers in the days surrounding the riot, including a heated phone call with Trump on Jan. 6.

McCarthy, who was highly critical of Trump immediately after the riot, rejected the request, saying, "I have concluded to not participate with this select committee’s abuse of power that stains this institution today and will harm it going forward."

House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said Thursday that she believed a House committee had never subpoenaed a sitting member of Congress in her nearly 30 years of service.

“I’ve never seen it before,” she told NBC News.

Kyle Stewart and Kate Santaliz contributed.