Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump Jr. fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot issued a subpoena Thursday to Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., for information relating to last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Ms. Guilfoyle met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for that event. The Select Committee is seeking information from her about these and other matters," the panel's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement Thursday. "We expect her to comply with the law and cooperate.”

Guilfoyle is one of the closest associates of the Trump family to be subpoenaed by the House committee. Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of the former president, is in talks with the Jan. 6 committee to voluntarily participate in an interview but has not been subpoenaed.

Guilfoyle voluntarily made a virtual appearance before the committee late last month, but the interview quickly went off the rails. On Feb. 25, she tweeted a statement from her lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, arguing the members of the panel broke the terms of their agreement, which he said was to have only staff lawyers present for the interview.

A spokesperson for the committee said the same day that the panel "had hoped she would do as dozens of other witnesses have done: participate in a voluntary transcribed interview with staff and committee members. Ms. Guilfoyle has now declined to do so.”

Thompson said Thursday that because Guilfoyle had "backed out of her original commitment to provide a voluntary interview, we are issuing today’s subpoena that will compel her to testify. We expect her to comply with the law and cooperate.”

A representative for Guilfoyle did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.