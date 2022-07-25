Jan. 6 committee's Luria tweets video testimony about lines stricken from Trump’s post-riot remarks

Rep. Elaine Luria, who led part of the Jan. 6 committee's primetime public hearing last week, released a video Monday featuring previously unseen testimony about former President Donald Trump’s reluctance to condemn the violent actions of his supporters a day after the Capitol riot.

"It took more than 24 hours for President Trump to address the nation again after his Rose Garden video on January 6th in which he affectionately told his followers to go home in peace," Luria, D-Va., tweeted alongside the video Monday morning. "There were more things he was unwilling to say."

The footage shows Ivanka Trump, who served as one of the former president's top advisers, responding to a draft copy of her father's remarks from the White House on on Jan. 7, 2021 that had several lines of text crossed out.

“I want to be very clear, you do not represent me. You do not represent our movement," read one of the crossed-out lines directly addressing the rioters.

Another stricken part would have asserted that the former president was "directing the Department of Justice to ensure all law breakers are prosecuted to the full extent of the law. We must send a clear message not with mercy but with JUSTICE. Legal consequences must be swift and firm."

Ivanka Trump said the revisions looked like her father’s handwriting.

In a separate interview, Ivanka Trump's husband, former top White House adviser Jared Kushner, said he had discussed the remarks with others who agreed "it was important to further call for de-escalation." When asked why lines were crossed out, Kushner responded in a clip from an interview with the committee: “I don’t know.”

The footage builds on testimony shown at last week's hearing, the panel's eighth, which focused on the 187 minutes between the end of Trump’s speech at the Ellipse and a video he sent out telling his supporters he loved them and urging them to go home.

NBC News has reached out to Trump's office for comment.