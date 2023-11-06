Jan. 6 riot was 'culmination' of Trump conspiracies to overturn 2020 election, special counsel says in new filing

Donald Trump is responsible for the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 because they were the “culmination” of his conspiracies to overturn the 2020 presidential election, special counsel Jack Smith’s office says in a new filing in the former president's federal election interference case.

The filing comes in response to Trump's motion to strike “inflammatory” references to the violence of Jan. 6 from his criminal indictment on four charges related to his alleged efforts to interfere with the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Senior assistant special counsel Molly Gaston called Trump's motion a "meritless effort" to evade allegations that Trump was responsible for events at the Capitol that day.

“Indeed, that day was the culmination of the defendant’s criminal conspiracies to overturn the legitimate results of the presidential election," she wrote.

An attorney for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.