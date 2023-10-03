John Kelly confirms Trump privately disparaged U.S. service members and veterans

Former Trump White House chief of staff John Kelly is blasting his onetime boss over disparaging remarks he says the then-president repeatedly made about service members and veterans and for what he called Trump's untruthfulness about his positions on various groups as well as on abortion.

In a statement to CNN published Monday, Kelly delivered a scathing criticism of former President Trump while confirming reporting in The Atlantic in 2020 that detailed the comments he made during his presidency.

Kelly called Trump, "A person that thinks those who defend their country in uniform, or are shot down or seriously wounded in combat, or spend years being tortured as POWs are all ‘suckers’ because ‘there is nothing in it for them.' A person that did not want to be seen in the presence of military amputees because ‘it doesn’t look good for me.’ A person who demonstrated open contempt for a Gold Star family — for all Gold Star families — on TV during the 2016 campaign, and rants that our most precious heroes who gave their lives in America’s defense are ‘losers’ and wouldn’t visit their graves in France.”

The Atlantic reported that Trump privately made damning statements against U.S. service and veterans, such as the late Sen. John McCain, a former Vietnam prisoner of war, and former President George H.W. Bush, a former Navy pilot who was shot down in World War II. During a visit to France in 2018 for the centennial anniversary of the end of World War I, Trump also reportedly called Marines who died at Belleau Wood “suckers” and fallen soldiers at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery “losers.”

Kelly also slammed Trump as someone "who is not truthful regarding his position on the protection of unborn life, on women, on minorities, on evangelical Christians, on Jews, on working men and women. A person that has no idea what America stands for and has no idea what America is all about."

He continued, “A person who cavalierly suggests that a selfless warrior who has served his country for 40 years in peacetime and war should lose his life for treason — in expectation that someone will take action,” an apparent reference to Trump's recent statements about former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, who just retired. “A person who admires autocrats and murderous dictators. A person that has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our Constitution, and the rule of law.”

“There is nothing more that can be said,” Kelly added. “God help us.”

Reached for comment by NBC News, Steven Cheung, Trump campaign spokesperson, said: "John Kelly has totally clowned himself with these debunked stories he’s made up because he didn’t serve his President well while working as Chief of Staff."

Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, left his position as Trump's chief of staff in 2018. His tenure had been marred by conflict, with reports at the time describing disagreements between Kelly, Trump and then-West Wing staff.

Kelly later found himself in the crosshairs of his former boss in 2020, when the former general came to the defense of then-Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who reported his concerns about Trump’s July 2019 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the phone call, Trump asked Zelenskyy to investigate Joe Biden, his son Hunter and Democrats. The phone call led Trump’s first impeachment by the House, but the Senate later acquitted Trump on the two charges, which alleged he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

During Kelly’s time in the Trump White House, it was speculated that Kelly dealt with exhaustion and frustration with his role as well as with Trump’s mercurial temperament.

Kelly initially began his time in the Trump administration serving as the secretary of Homeland Security. He was appointed by Trump as chief of staff in July 2017 after his predecessor, Reince Priebus, was ousted after six months on the job.