Judge delays opening statements in 2nd Manafort trial

The ruling Tuesday came after attorneys for Trump's former campaign chairman argued that they needed more time to sort through 1,000 pieces of evidence.
by Associated Press /
Image: Former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort Appears In DC Federal Court For Arraignment And Status Hearing
Paul Manafort exits the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse on Feb. 28, 2018 in Washington.Drew Angerer / Getty Images file

WASHINGTON — The judge in Paul Manafort's criminal case in Washington is giving the former Trump campaign chairman's defense team more time to prepare for trial.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson says jury selection in Manafort's trial on charges of acting as an unregistered foreign agent will begin as scheduled on Sept. 17, but she's delaying opening statements until the following week.

Manafort looked to cut a deal with Mueller in second trial: WSJ

Aug.28.201817:43

Jackson made the ruling Tuesday after Manafort's attorneys argued that they needed more time to sort through the more than 1,000 pieces of evidence the government intends to introduce at trial related to his Ukrainian lobbying and political consulting work.

The trial will come about a month after a jury in Virginia convicted Manafort on eight felony counts and deadlocked on 10 others.

