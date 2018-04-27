Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Judge delays Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against Trump during investigation of Cohen

Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, asked to delay the case after FBI agents raided his home and office earlier this month.

by Associated Press /
Image: Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti
Stormy Daniels and her attorney Michael Avenatti turn from the microphones after speaking as they leave federal court in New York on April 16, 2018.Seth Wenig / AP file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LOS ANGELES — A judge has delayed a lawsuit by porn actress Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump and his personal attorney.

In a decision Friday, U.S. District Judge S. James Otero agreed to delay the case and set a hearing for July 27.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Judge delays Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against President Trump and Michael Cohen

02:19

Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, asked to delay the case after FBI agents raided his home and office earlier this month. The FBI was seeking records about a nondisclosure agreement Daniels signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen argues that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination may be jeopardized if the proceedings aren't delayed.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement that prevents her from discussing it. She's also suing Cohen, alleging defamation.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.